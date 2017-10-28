Ex-presidents: they really are just like us. President Barack Obama not only cried when he dropped his daughter off at college and became the world’s most treasured Instagram husband this year, but he also has reportedly been summoned for the relatable and mundane task of jury duty.

“We have a system in Cook County where one serves one time a year on the jury, and that time has arrived for President Barack Obama,” county Chief Judge Tim Evans told NPR. He also revealed that the former president’s scheduled service is in November.

If he is not dismissed, Obama will receive $17.25 for each day served, the same as every other juror (for one day, you too can make as much money as Barry).

Oftentimes high-profile figures are dismissed because their star power could be considered too influential on other jurors, litigator Aaron Katz told NPR, but once in a while a lawyer will select such a figure with the hope of swaying the jury as a whole.

We’ve never wanted to be summoned for jury duty more. If you live in Chicago, may the odds be ever in your favor.