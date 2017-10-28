In a society that both reveres sexiness as the golden standard for existence and tears down any woman who dares to reveal too much skin, Jenna Dewan Tatum has found herself in an all-too-familiar double bind.

The former Step Up actress with sense enough not to appear in the four subsequent sequels posted a photo to Instagram this week that has her followers worked up into a frenzy about their 1950s notions of sexuality.

In the photo, Dewan is posing in a lace bodysuit and over-the-knee boots in her closet, channeling J-Lo and, well, succeeding.

The problem? Well, some of her followers are upset over the risqué nature of the photo because she’s a mom. (Didn’t you know that birthing a child propels you so far backwards in time that your jeans magically turn to a hoop skirt and your hands into oven mitts because your husband will be home at six and supper had better be ready?)

“It’s really sad that women feel the need to do this,” one user offered her unsolicited opinion. “You don’t have to resort to pictures like this.”

“Unfollowing,” another declared. “She’s a mother. No need for these posts.”

“Why do you feel you have to be almost necked in your pictures,” one spelling-challenged user implored. “You’re beautiful but please stop showing it to the world.”

*gazes off into the distance, sighing with all the force of a great tycoon*

Okay, let’s dive in. Motherhood does not equate primness; women do not sign an imaginary contract the day they have a child promising to never flaunt their sexuality again. In shaming mothers for posting racy pictures, we are perpetuating the myth that there is only one right way to be a parent — and a woman — which in turn supports a patriarchal family structure.

As Paris Hilton commented on Dewan’s picture, “that’s hot.”

The rest of her followers ought to comment accordingly.