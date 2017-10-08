Instagram Mommy-Shames Olivia Wilde Over Photo Kissing Her Son

No mother is safe from criticism, and those unwanted critiques are only exacerbated for celebrities. Famous mothers must constantly brace themselves online against comments from people they have never met who are certain that they are parenting wrong.

Olivia Wilde discovered first-hand this week how merciless mommy-shamers can be when she posted a sweet picture kissing her three-year-old son, Otis, on the lips.

“Finding hope in this,” she captioned the black-and-white shot.

Naturally, strangers on the Internet have some ~thoughts~ they’d like to share.

“Kissing your kid like your husband. It’s not good for him,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s how you get cold sores,” another lamented.

“It’s just wrong for mothers to show this kind of affection,” one insisted.

Wilde isn’t the first celebrity mother to face this kind of criticism; Hilary Duff was inundated with comments last year when she posted an innocent picture kissing her four-year-old.

“For anyone commenting that a kiss on the lips with my four year old is ‘inappropriate’ go ahead and click a quick unfollow with your warped minds and judgment,” Duff slammed her policers.

As for Wilde, she has many more supporters sending their love and applause for a “beautiful moment” than critics, and her feed is now filled with positive comments.

Being a mom is hard enough without strangers weighing in on how to show affection.