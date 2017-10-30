VIEW GALLERY

Ariana Grande doesn’t just sing about being a dangerous woman, she is one in real life. The singer has been outed by her own fan base for not buckling up while in the car.

The evidence is there and there is A LOT of it. Fans went through all the photos Ari has taken while in cars and they noticed that her seatbelt is never being used.

Her fans are so concerned for her safety they started #ArianaWearYourSeatBeltPlease on Twitter.

listen up ariana, your driver might be great buT YOU GOTTA WEAR YOUR SEATBELT CHILD! #ArianaWearYourSeatBeltPlease @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/jv0F500A4H — 𝙩𝙮𝙡𝙙𝙖 ♡ 想像 🎆 (@neptunesullivan) October 30, 2017

Didn’t notice before, as I was distracted by her beauty..Now I’m concerned. This fandom is weird but I love it #ArianaWearYourSeatBeltPlease pic.twitter.com/fx2s0y9wbs — z 🦋 (@zo399) October 30, 2017

https://twitter.com/quityoucat/status/924954316800217088

I Introduce to you The Queen and King of not using seat belt…🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/dbdgmTyj0F — Viri Kloss 💧 (@greedygirlaf) October 29, 2017

We don’t know if the cars she’s in are moving, they could be parked for all we know! But I think it’s pretty much a given that it’s a reflex to put your seatbelt on as soon as you are in the car.

Even though most of her fans are concerned for her safety a lot thought the hashtag is ridiculous. If you saw the hashtag trending without knowing why it started it does sound ridiculous.

#ArianaWearYourSeatBeltPlease but did y’all really have to make a whole hashtag though pic.twitter.com/tlXH0vr5DT — briana (@betteroffrih) October 30, 2017

Ariana stans are so extra. But they are just worried about Ari and want her to be safe! It’s sort of sweet if you think about it.

https://twitter.com/babygirlic/status/924993311982739456

Ari please buckle up! It could save your life and we need another album!