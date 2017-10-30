VIEW GALLERY

Everyone knows that the actual fun doesn’t always happen on Halloween night, but the weekend before. After seeing all of the costumes, parties and looks from this past weekend, one thing is clear: our favorite celebrities did not come to play. All weekend long, we were given life with the help of some legendary and genius costumes, further proving that October 31 might not actually be the most important night.

Over the weekend, celebs like Matthew Morrison, Halsey and more threw bashes for famous friends to attend. There were a ton of different, unique styles at each party.

We got everything from Poison Ivy to Lil Kim and Biggie. Now that things have calmed down and we are able to fully bask in the weekend of Hallows, let’s take a look at some of our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes from the 2017 fall season. Don’t get too spooked. There’s always next year!