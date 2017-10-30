VIEW GALLERY

Reportedly Selena Gomez and The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye have broken up. The two were together for 10 months and oh what a great 10 months it has been.

People reports that an insider said that the breakup was coming for about a month. The distance between the two didn’t help. He’s been on tour and she’s in New York shooting a new project. But The Weeknd stuck with Selena through a lot of hard times like her kidney transplant.

Too bad the two couldn’t work it out. The tell-tale signs of the breakup where there. Recently Selena has been spotted getting coffee with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Though they aren’t romantically together, hanging out with an ex is never a good sign.

Justin Bieber and Selena out for breakfast. pic.twitter.com/PwGBo8akYC — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) October 29, 2017

Also, The Weeknd unfollowed all of Selena’s friends, family and her manager from Instagram. Now a days unfollowing friends and family is a big sign that a breakup is coming.

Both Selena and The Weeknd are super busy with their careers. The Weeknd is on tour and he is promoting his new Puma collection, H&M collection and comic book with Marvel.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ9F2M7gDjG/?taken-by=theweeknd

While Selena is making the TV rounds doing interviews about her kidney transplant. She also just dropped new music with Marshmello and is going to be dropping an album soon.

Neither Selena or The Weeknd have confirmed the breakup but we all know working a ton is the best way to get your mind off of your new ex.