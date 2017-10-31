VIEW GALLERY

Every good beauty store has testers out for customers to use. Testers are so important when buying makeup in person. Testers are there to help match skin tones, feel the texture of the product and how it will look on. We have all been guilty of running into Sephora swiping on some lipstick and concealer and leaving. But not everyone who walks into Sephora properly sanitizes the sample products.

According to TMZ, a woman in California is suing Sephora because she claims that she contracted oral herpes after using a display lipstick at the store. The woman visited a store in October 2015 and afterward was diagnosed with herpes. She claims to have never had herpes before trying on the sample lipstick.

She is suing the makeup store for emotional distress because there is no cure herpes. TMZ also says that the woman is claiming that Sephora failed to warn her about the risks of using the display sample makeup products.

The woman is also saying that Sephora took no measures to prevent the spread of disease through sample products. She is claiming that other companies have either individual samples or professionals to help distribute samples so everyone gets a sterile sample.

Sephora has yet to comment on the lawsuit. If you are a chronic makeup tester please be careful! You never know who tried to a product before you.