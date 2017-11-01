VIEW GALLERY

Ben Affleck‘s young brother, Casey Affleck became one of the Hollywood elites thanks to his Oscar win last year. Casey won Best Actor last year for his role in Manchester By The Sea. It is the custom that the year’s previous winner presents Best Actress for the next show. But that may not happen this year thanks to a petition.

Cameron Bossert launched a petition asking the Academy Awards to not allow Casey to present for the 2018 awards. Casey has been accused of sexual harassment by at least two women. The three reached an out-of-court settlement regarding Casey’s sexual harassment.

The two women, cinematographer Magdalena Gorka and producer Amanda White, said they received daily harassment and advanced from Casey. Gorka even claimed that Casey crawled into her bed and was caressing her.

Since Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse and harassment allegations have been made public people have been outing other men in the industry that also have predatory behavior. Most recently Anthony Rapp said that Kevin Spacey made sexual advances at him when he was 14 and Spacey was 27.

The Academy expelled Weinstein for his allegations but rewarded Casey despite his allegations. “There’s a difference between rooting out a person like Weinstein in this emergency kind of way, and making other gestures to shift behavior and culture within the Academy,” Bossert told Metro.

Bossert created the petition because “The allegations against Affleck reflect an abusive bro culture we should be working to change because it makes women feel unsafe and undignified. I don’t think he deserves the honor of handing off the Oscar in 2018.”

You can’t pick and chose which sexual predators you support and condemn. The petition already has almost 14,000 signatures.