The Los Angeles Times reported earlier this week that director Brett Ratner sexually harassed or assault six women. When Harvey Weinstein, James Toback and Kevin Spacey, got exposed for sexual harassment or assault other stories have come out of the woodwork.

But unlike previous predatory behavior outings, someone accused Ratner of rape before the Los Angeles Times piece was released. Melanie Kohler accused Ratner of rape in a Facebook post. Kohler deleted her post because Ratner is now suing her for defamation.

According to ABC News, her Facebook post claimed that she met Ratner at a club over 12 years ago. She then went to Robert Evans house with Ratner and that is where he raped her.

The lawsuit says that Ratner wants a jury trial to clear his name. He hasn’t filed a lawsuit against the six women from the Los Angeles Times article, which includes Olivia Munn.

His lawyer was quoted in the Los Angeles Times article and even sent a 10-page letter to the publication. So Ratner is definitely prepared for an onslaught of accusations.

Most of the men who have been recently accused of predatory behavior have taken a step back from the spotlight and are seeking help. But Ratner is seeking legal ramifications and is denying all claims of assault even though he is only suing Kohler.