Lego’s new “Women of NASA” set had sold out and topped Amazon’s best-selling toy chart all within a day after being released.

The set includes four Lego figures of prominent female NASA employees. Astronomer Nancy Grace Roman, computer scientist Margaret Hamilton and astronauts Sally Ride and Mae Jemison. According to CNN, “the four women played vital roles in the US space program.”

The set, which is priced at $24.99, went on sale early Wednesday and sold out quickly on Amazon. The reviews started rolling in and the set became Amazon’s #1 best-selling toy. You can buy the set in Lego’s online and retail stores.

Maia Weinstock, who pitched the “Women In NASA” set to Lego said, “I wanted to provide kids with a play experience that would help them learn about these women in particular but also to help boys and girls know that women have been a part of NASA’s history from the beginning, even though their work has often been overlooked or underappreciated.”

Sally Ride was the first female in space, Mae Jemison was the first African-American woman in space. Nancy Roman was the first female executive at NASA, her nickname was the “Mother of Hubble” because she played a vital role in planning the Hubble Space Telescope. Margaret Hamilton was the Director of the Software Engineering Division at MIT that helped create the onboard software for the Apollo mission and Skylab.

Each figure comes with their own background that represents the field of science that they belonged to.

The set selling out is huge because Lego has been under fire for not having enough female based sets. People think female-centered movies, toys and projects are a niche market and only apply to females and not the entire consumer market. The Women In NASA set selling out and becoming the best-selling toy totally debunks that stereotype.

People where so excited to get their hands on a set that #WomenOfNASA was trending on Twitter in no time.

Representation is a beautiful thing!