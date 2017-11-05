“I was born to be a happy girl but she doesn’t know anything.” This is not the opening lyric to a “Teardrops on My Guitar”-era Taylor Swift song (RIP), but my predictive text autobiography that suggests both my propensity for following Twitter trends and my inability to reconcile staying positive in the current political climate.
People on Twitter are writing their life stories this weekend by typing “I was born” and letting their phone’s predictive text do the rest. The results are poetic, haunting, or downright nonsensical — but what they are not is boring.
Twitter user NBA Kurt Vonnegut started the trend on Thursday, tweeting: “Type ‘I was born’ and then let your predictive write your autobiography.” So far, 24,000 people have used their iPhone’s predictive text feature — capturing their texting trends and intimate personality quirks — to do just that.
J.K. Rowling’s, naturally, sounds like the beginning of her next best-selling novel.
Other celebrities are discovering the darkest depths within their souls.
https://twitter.com/shannonpurser/status/926599681836240896
Some peoples’ autobiographies are a little too real.
Others’ perfectly capture their thoughts and emotions…
…and who they really are.
Discover your true colors by typing in “I was born” into a blank text and clicking the words your phone suggests to complete the sentence. Prepare for hours of scrolling.