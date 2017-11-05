“I was born to be a happy girl but she doesn’t know anything.” This is not the opening lyric to a “Teardrops on My Guitar”-era Taylor Swift song (RIP), but my predictive text autobiography that suggests both my propensity for following Twitter trends and my inability to reconcile staying positive in the current political climate.

People on Twitter are writing their life stories this weekend by typing “I was born” and letting their phone’s predictive text do the rest. The results are poetic, haunting, or downright nonsensical — but what they are not is boring.

Twitter user NBA Kurt Vonnegut started the trend on Thursday, tweeting: “Type ‘I was born’ and then let your predictive write your autobiography.” So far, 24,000 people have used their iPhone’s predictive text feature — capturing their texting trends and intimate personality quirks — to do just that.

Type “I was born” and then let your predictive write your autobiography. — Bradley “Old Faithful” Geiser (@therealbradg) November 3, 2017

J.K. Rowling’s, naturally, sounds like the beginning of her next best-selling novel.

I was born in England but I don't think it's worth it. I've been working in the morning and the sky turned off. Only the best way is fine. https://t.co/aPeEw1D54O — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 3, 2017

Other celebrities are discovering the darkest depths within their souls.

https://twitter.com/shannonpurser/status/926599681836240896

I was born to die in the morning and I'm still waiting and I don't think I have a great way. (Jesus fucking Christ this is sad) https://t.co/qDzg3UPwIC — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 4, 2017

Some peoples’ autobiographies are a little too real.

I was born a little confused but I was just a kid and I had no inkling to the work that I had to do — olly olly oxen free (@lindsayrwarren) November 3, 2017

Others’ perfectly capture their thoughts and emotions…

I was born a little kid and now I'm just not being able lol lol yeah yeah lol I think I'm going off twitter and then twitter I don't think — Peter Nygaard (@RetepAdam) November 3, 2017

…and who they really are.

i was born to be a queen of queen queen of queens queen queen of queen queen king of queen queen of queen king https://t.co/T2B7P2G8RA — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) November 4, 2017

I was born a perfectionist but my brain was like a little boy https://t.co/vWGcgbaLkv — dodie (@doddleoddle) November 4, 2017

I was born to be a lesbian and I am a lesbian and I don't know what if she is a lesbian https://t.co/F8WyYEU7qJ — Jen Ruggirello (@jenrigatoni) November 4, 2017

Discover your true colors by typing in “I was born” into a blank text and clicking the words your phone suggests to complete the sentence. Prepare for hours of scrolling.