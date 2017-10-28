The rumors are true: Starbucks has a new Halloween beverage, and you can get it for exactly four more days.

In spite of the leaked holiday cup designs and the fact that I have been curating a Christmas Spotify playlist for the past two weeks, the coffee giant is determined to make sure Halloween gets its moment in the sun (or, at least, your Instagram feed) this year.

The Zombie Frappuccino is a “ghastly green body made with Frappuccino® Crème infused with flavors of tart apple and caramel and topped with pink whipped cream brains’ and red mocha drizzle,” according to the description on the Starbucks website. It follows last year’s Frappula Frappuccino and 2014’s Franken Frappuccino.

It also is either delicious or disgusting, and Twitter has drawn masses to both sides of the debate.

There are those upbeat consumers applauding the spooky treat with cheerful abandon:

Had mine and loved it so much. The staff in the @Starbucks I went drew on the board saying “R.I.P. PSL” hahaha so funny #zombiefrappuccino pic.twitter.com/RkibwUr0T8 — miaomiaomiaomiao (@shenyueya) October 26, 2017

i got a zombie frap its so cute pic.twitter.com/orsgdlTpEJ — gaywad🎺 (@nebularva) October 26, 2017

I don’t mind going back to Starbucks today and get me another Zombie Frap again that shit was the bomb😎 — bullsnation (@Polo773) October 28, 2017

Others have had ENOUGH:

After the mess that was the unicorn FRAP WHY THE FUCK ARE WE BRINGING THE POWERED BULLSHIT ZOMBIE SHIT — Merry Kasemas 🎄 (@KaseyLeighDrew) October 25, 2017

The zombie frap tastes like fun dip powder and toilet water — shannon (@imshannonduh) October 25, 2017

The zombie frap score-

Amount of fun to order: 9/10

Looks: 10/10

Taste: absolute waste of $4/10 pic.twitter.com/uwzaAA17aU — Mykie (@GlamandGore) October 28, 2017

Regardless of whether you’ll want to choke down more than a sip of it, the whipped brains will look undeniably festive on your Instagram feed. The concoction is available until October 31.