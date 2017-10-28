The rumors are true: Starbucks has a new Halloween beverage, and you can get it for exactly four more days.
In spite of the leaked holiday cup designs and the fact that I have been curating a Christmas Spotify playlist for the past two weeks, the coffee giant is determined to make sure Halloween gets its moment in the sun (or, at least, your Instagram feed) this year.
The Zombie Frappuccino is a “ghastly green body made with Frappuccino® Crème infused with flavors of tart apple and caramel and topped with pink whipped cream brains’ and red mocha drizzle,” according to the description on the Starbucks website. It follows last year’s Frappula Frappuccino and 2014’s Franken Frappuccino.
It also is either delicious or disgusting, and Twitter has drawn masses to both sides of the debate.
There are those upbeat consumers applauding the spooky treat with cheerful abandon:
Others have had ENOUGH:
Regardless of whether you’ll want to choke down more than a sip of it, the whipped brains will look undeniably festive on your Instagram feed. The concoction is available until October 31.