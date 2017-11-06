VIEW GALLERY

It’s hard to tell the difference between real news and fan gossip these days, but the existence of Photoshop has made the differentiation all the more difficult. The paparazzi have been itching for a good pregnancy story, and this time Kylie Jenner is their latest suspect. Quite frankly, she’s sick of it.

Kylie and her half sister Khloe Kardashian are both rumored to be with child. The two have kept their public appearances on the low ever since rumors started. They both didn’t attend their sister Kendall Jenner’s highly photographed 22nd birthday party. The family is known to only announced pregnancy’s on their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Despite numerous attempts to shut down baby rumors, the paparazzi aren’t about to stop any time soon. Online publications like E!News and The Daily Mail have a number of articles regarding her baby bump rumors. Recently photos surfaced of Kylie this weekend looking rather large from her rumored baby bump. Kylie angrily tweeted that these photos were edited on Photoshop.

First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered pic.twitter.com/c9fi0EyhWB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 5, 2017

“First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blog/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered” she wrote. Unfortunately, the photos won’t show up in her tweet, but if you search hard enough you’re bound to find them on the first results page. Here’s one example from The Daily Mail:

According to E!News, the photographer claimed that the pictures are “100% real! No Photoshop, #nofilter, no additives, no preservatives – all organic and all REAL!”

I might not be an expert, but I’ve played around in Photoshop enough to tell if a picture has been altered. Although Kylie claims these photos were altered, I’m not so sure. The “crooked lines” she’s talking about looks like it’s because of the camera quality rather than a bad edit job.

Khloe has also called out people for thinking she was pregnant in photos. According to Glamour, a hotly debated piece of evidence is a recent Instagram photo of her trying to hide her alleged baby bump during a Photoshoot. Khloe shut down pregnancy rumors by claiming that her top was supposed to flair out near her stomach.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see, probably on KUWTK, if these two are actually pregnant.