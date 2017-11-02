VIEW GALLERY

Is she or isn’t she? What about Kendall? Is the whole klan expecting? For the past few months, the rumor mill has been in overdrive with all the baby rumors surrounding the Kardashian fam and we pretty much thought the internet was going to explode. If there’s anyone that knows how to drag out a rumor without denying or confirming, it’s the Kardashian/Jenner family. In spite of the rumors, the whole family has been active on social media and are still out and about. The only Kardashian with a confirmed pregnancy so far is Kim, who’s expecting via surrogate. As confirmed on Ellen recently, Kendall and Kourtney are NOT pregnant, but that still leaves Kylie and Khloe.

Most are interested in Kylie’s alleged expectance, due to her young age and relationship with rapper Travis Scott. Is it all a prank? Or maybe Kris Jenner was secretly planning this all from the beginning. We’ll just have to keep on waiting for an official announcement while over-analyzing any rumor that’s come up. Luckily, we’ve racked up a number of clues and theories from Kylie’s social media.

September

Rumors first came out at the end of September, with alleged close sources telling outlets that Kylie was overjoyed with the news. Kylie then reposted fan artwork, depicting a current Kylie holding a younger, baby version of herself.

She then posted a partial body shot of herself with Jordyn Woods, wearing a baggy t-shirt in place of her usual tight crop tops.

October

Early in the month, TMZ published a report on Kylie going on a shopping spree and dropping $70,000, because you know, babies have to be fashionable, too. Meanwhile, family friend and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards discussed how Kylie would have a smooth pregnancy due to her financial position, though Kyle hadn’t directly talked to the family about it.

Kylie promoted a new phone case, with a design of melting blue lips. She first posted a photo of the cases on Snapchat, expressing her preference for the blue, leading everyone to believe that the gender of baby is a boy.

In her last few Instagram photos of October, she’s been careful to post photos taken above the chest, so we can’t be sure if she has a bump just yet. In a video taken on Snapchat, Kylie was careful not to show her stomach on camera but many have started speculating that her chest has already grown due to possible baby weight.

At the end of October, it was reported that Kylie and Travis took a low-key trip to Houston, Travis’ hometown.

November

Kylie posted a photo yesterday of her manicure. At first glance, it may not seem significant. She’s got on pink acrylics and a butterfly accessory, but if you’re a true stan, you’d remember that butterflies are a big part of Kylie and Travis’ relationship. The two have matching butterfly tats while Travis gifted Kylie with a butterfly necklace for her birthday. With the pink manicure and butterflies, it may just be that Kylie is trying to send a clue that her baby is a girl. Many in the comments think that she did a gender reveal photo shoot, following in the footsteps of Beyonce, who went all out in announcing her pregnancy.