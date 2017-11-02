VIEW GALLERY

Kylie Cosmetics isn’t on track to a billion-dollar company by 2020 for no reason. Kylie Jenner‘s cosmetics sell out instantly and have a cult following.

One thing that is key to Kylie Cosmetics business plan is that it is only sold online. The brand had two pop up shops, one in Los Angeles in 2016 and the other in New York City in February. Remember when Kim Kardashian went into the stock room and started handing out freebies to customers, oh what good times.

Kylie hinted on her Instagram that something exciting was happening for the brand and now she revealed what it is. Kylie Cosmetics is going to finally be sold in person again. The pop-up stores are in collaboration with Topshop. Kylie and her sis Kendall have done business with the brand before.

The pop-ups will be at seven different locations in America. Obviously one is in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City, Miami, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. This is huge for the youngest Kardash-Jenner. Her cosmetics line has never teamed up with another company before, let alone be sold in another retailer.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, The pop-ups will start on November 20 and last for five weeks. They will sell her signature liquid lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, blushes and her highlighters. There will also be exclusive eight new lipstick shades exclusively sold at Topshop. The exclusive shades will be sold in two sets of four.

The Kylie Cosmetics Topshop products will only be sold in the seven stores. Get ready because I have a feeling everything is going to sell out fast!