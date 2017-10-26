Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Singles Lipsticks: What’s Inside & Details

VIEW GALLERY

Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy rumors are at full force, but that isn’t stopping the businesswoman from furthering her makeup empire. Kylie Cosmetics announced the new fall lip kits a few weeks ago and they are already on to the next release, a full collection of velvet liquid lipsticks.

The full collection features 11 new velvet shades, the biggest velvet drop Kylie has done. Besides her birthday collection mini kit, she only has seven velvet lip kits priced at $27 each.

It is unknown if individual shades will be available for purchase or if customers will have to shell out the big bucks for the full velvet collection. Based on Kylies Snapchat and because the box is called the “Velvet Singles” there won’t be any lip liners included.

The Velvet Singles will be available on October 31.

The 11 velvet shades are:

VIEW GALLERY

The new shades are so perfect for fall! Be quick to order a set when October 31 rolls around because Kylie Cosmetics is known to sell out quickly.