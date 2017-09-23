2017 has had more plot twists than a Black Mirror episode, and while Kylie Jenner‘s reported pregnancy by no means takes the #1 slot, the sheer unexpectedness of the news has sent Twitter into a full-on tailspin.

On Friday, TMZ reported that the 20-year-old lipstick aficionado and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting a baby. Other outlets quickly picked up the news, and while Jenner herself has yet to comment on the reports, fans are taking to Twitter with memes and theories to welcome the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner empire.

What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she's Kim and Kanye's surrogate for baby no. 3? pic.twitter.com/RI8CG18Qvz — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 22, 2017

Me: i don't care about any Kardashians news.

News: Kylie Jenner is pregnant

Me: pic.twitter.com/AhJ6n1kejV — jiji (@HoboWaves) September 23, 2017

Apparently Kylie Jenner is pregnant and honestly I hope I'm the child — nick tangorra (@nicktangorra) September 22, 2017

TMZ is reporting that Kylie Jenner is pregnant and I, for one, can't wait to see lip kit swatches on a newborn's arm — Nick Morrow (@NRMorrow) September 22, 2017

https://twitter.com/FemaleTexts/status/911458880126717953

Kris: We need a good promo for the KUWTK special Kylie Jenner: How about me being pregnant? Kris: pic.twitter.com/FRNlBw3NOB — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) September 22, 2017

if kylie jenner's baby doesn't come out holding a new shade of lip kit i am fucking done with that family — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner: “WHO TOLD YALL!?”

Kris: pic.twitter.com/iCCchLg6fo — Jamie Lee Curtis stole my wig (@WakeUpSooner) September 22, 2017

https://twitter.com/FemaleTexts/status/911375488026681344

All we can say, is @Kylie’sUnbornBaby: