2017 has had more plot twists than a Black Mirror episode, and while Kylie Jenner‘s reported pregnancy by no means takes the #1 slot, the sheer unexpectedness of the news has sent Twitter into a full-on tailspin.
On Friday, TMZ reported that the 20-year-old lipstick aficionado and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting a baby. Other outlets quickly picked up the news, and while Jenner herself has yet to comment on the reports, fans are taking to Twitter with memes and theories to welcome the newest member of the Kardashian-Jenner empire.
