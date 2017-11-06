VIEW GALLERY

Today The ACLU of Northern California sent a letter to Taylor Swift‘s attorney in response to a letter they sent out to a blogger.

The blog post in question is from PopFront and was published in September. The post that is being disputed is titled, “Swiftly to the alt-right: Taylor subtly gets the lower case kkk in formation,” it’s obviously about how the alt-right has taken to Swift’s new music.

Meghan Herning, who wrote the piece, says that on October 25 she received a threatening letter from Swift’s attorney William J. Briggs II. The letter threatened Herning and PopFront that Swift will take legal action if the article is removed from their site and social media.

According to Business Insider, Briggs’ letter said that Herning’s post was “provably false and defamatory.” He also said that she couldn’t publish his letter because of copyright laws and that Swift is prepared to take legal action if she and the site didn’t comply.

But instead of deleting the post and giving in the ACLU got involved. They sent a letter back to Swift and Briggs saying that the piece was an opinion piece and couldn’t be defamatory because it has protected speech.

“Intimidation tactics like these are unacceptable. Not in her wildest dreams can Ms. Swift use copyright law to suppress this exposure of a threat to constitutionally protected speech,” said Matt Cagle, ACLU attorney.

Swift has face a bit of questioning because she didn’t support a presidential candidate during the election nor has spoken out against the current president. Taylor is also notorious for doling out lawsuits like their candy on Halloween night, but her legal habits may be over.

In her Vogue 73 Questions video when she was asked what advise she would give to whoever wants to become a singer and she said, “get a good lawyer.”