Twitter really needs to figure their stuff out. The social media platform has been the center of a lot of controversies because it won’t suspend racist and other phobic accounts. But the platform has taken the time to censor photos that include the hashtag #bisexual.
Bisexual people are stereotypically subjected to erasure because if they’re dating someone of the same gender they are considered gay and if they’re with someone who is the opposite gender then they’re more straight than gay. But in fact they are bisexual and like both genders! No matter who they are with! Because of this denial of bisexuality people who identify as such are erased from history, media and other platforms.
Twitter censoring bisexuality adds to the systematic erasure bisexual people have faced.
Bisexual wasn’t the only term that Twitter has recently censored. They also blocked photo searches including the words vagina, clitoris and penis. So, bisexual was censored with a bunch of sexual terms. Grouping bisexuality with sexual terms furthers fetishizes bi-people. Another stereotype that bi-people have to face.
Even though the LGBTQ+ community and its allies have tweeted out this blatant bi-erasure Twitter has yet to do anything about it.