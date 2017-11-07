USC Upstate Shooting: Full Story & Must-See Details

University of South Carolina Upstate is reportedly on lockdown because of an active shooter.

According to USC Upstate’s Twitter, the campus is on lockdown because of a shooting at the Campus Edge Apartments. The shooter is a supposedly a black male wearing khaki pants, grey hoodie and has an automatic weapon. He is reportedly on foot near campus.

USC UPSTATE Alert:Possible shots fired. Police on scene. Lockdown for Library, Smith, CLC, HPAC — USC Upstate (@USCUpstate) November 7, 2017

USC Upstate is on lockdown. All buildings are on lockdown. Shooting confirmed at Campus Edge Apartments. Suspect on foot near campus. — USC Upstate (@USCUpstate) November 7, 2017

Suspect is black male wearing khaki pants and grey hoodies carrying an automatic weapon. Shooting occurred at Campus Edge. Remain inside. — USC Upstate (@USCUpstate) November 7, 2017

The school is telling its students and staff to stay indoors until further notice.

Update

USC Upstate tweeted that the university’s police has removed the campus from lockdown.

University Police has removed the campus from lockdown. — USC Upstate (@USCUpstate) November 7, 2017

No details if they caught the shooter or who the shooter is has been released.