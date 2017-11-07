USC Upstate Shooting: Full Story & Must-See Details

University of South Carolina Upstate is reportedly on lockdown because of an active shooter.
According to USC Upstate’s Twitter, the campus is on lockdown because of a shooting at the Campus Edge Apartments. The shooter is a supposedly a black male wearing khaki pants, grey hoodie and has an automatic weapon. He is reportedly on foot near campus.
The school is telling its students and staff to stay indoors until further notice.
Update
USC Upstate tweeted that the university’s police has removed the campus from lockdown.
No details if they caught the shooter or who the shooter is has been released.