Factory workers who make clothing for mega-fashion brand Zara claimed they weren’t paid for their work. To make a point the workers wrote inside the tags on the clothing saying, “I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn’t get paid for it.”

The fast-fashion company was quickly under fire for not sufficiently paying their workers. But now Zara has cleared the air as to what happened and why their workers didn’t get paid and why it isn’t their fault.

Zara’s parent company Inditex released a statement regarding the issue. According to Teen Vogue, their response explained that the factory workers were employed by a third-party manufacturer Bravo. The Bravo factory owner is the one who didn’t pay the workers because he disappeared. He just ghosted all the workers and never paid them.

Inditex realized that not paying their workers is not okay and they are going to fix the situation. Even though technically Inditex and Zara are not responsible for the unpaid wages. They are trying to set up a “hardship fund” with their affiliated companies Mango and Next. The fund would cover the unpaid wages, severance payments and unused vacations of the workers.

Fast fashion typically outsources their manufacturing so this is not uncommon. But we do have to wonder that if the workers didn’t write pleas of not getting paid in the garment tags if Zara would have ever found out or tried to rectify the situation. Fast fashion companies like Zara and H&M have faced scrutiny for their work environment and pollution.

Hopefully, the workers will get their money soon.