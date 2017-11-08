VIEW GALLERY

Last night was the first election n since Donald Trump was elected president. On the anniversary of Trump being elected the country voted and elected more left-leaning officials. The night was historic a lot of “firsts” to be elected happened, like Danica Roem.

Danica Roem was elected to the Virgina House of Delegates last night becoming the first openly transgender person to be elected to office. She won the spot from incumbent 13th District Delegate Robert G. Marshall, who, according to The Washington Post, called himself Virgina’s chief homophobe. He held that position for the past 25 years.

There have been other trans people elected to office, but they weren’t openly trans while campaigning. That is why Roem’s election is making headlines.

The win was not only monumental because Roem is the first trans person elected, but also because she won the election over someone who is vocally homophobic and transphobic. Marshall introduced a “bathroom bill” to the district, it died in committee. Also during the race, he refused to call Roem by her proper nouns and refused to debate her.

Roem is a journalist who worked for nine years reporting for the Gainesville Times and Price William Times. She has won several awards from the Virginia Press Association. The 33-year-old came out as trans in 2013. On top of being a successful journalist, she also sings in a metal band.

Other firsts that happened on election night were Andrew Jenkins was the first trans woman of color to be elected to city council in a major city. Kathy Tran, a refugee from Vietnam, became the first Asian American woman elected to the Virgina House of Delegates. Vi Lyles became the first African-American woman elected mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina. Ravinder Bhalla became the first elected Sikh mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey. Finally, Elizabeth Guzman and Hala Ayala both became the first Latina’s elected to the Virginia House of Delegates.

Many Republicans lost their seats last night. Clearly, everyone’s vote matters and it did last night.