Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of Yara Shahidi. The 17-year-old actress, model, and now Harvard student is best known for her role as Zoey Johnson on the sitcom Black-ish.

Acting isn’t just what makes Shahidi a total rising star. She’s also insanely smart and outspoken about various social justice causes such as Gay Rights, Black Lives Matter, Equal Rights for women and Immigration.

Want to see how Shahidi has become the star she is today? Let’s check it out!

As of 2018, Yara Shahidi’s Estimated Net Worth is $1 Million.

Way to go, Yara!

Early Life

Born Yara Sayeh Shahidi, on February 10, 2000 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Shahidi is the oldest of three children. She was born to parents Keri Salter Shahidi, of African-American and Choctaw descent, and an Iranian-American father, Afshin Shahidi, a photographer. When Yara was four, she and her family moved to California for her father’s work.

When she turned six, Shahidi began appearing in television and print advertisements for companies such as McDonald’s, Ralph Lauren, Target, GapKids, Disney, Guess Kids and The Children’s Place. She also appeared in multiple print and television ad campaigns with her mother and younger brother.

2007 – 2011

Shahidi made her first film appearance in 2009 in Paramount Pictures’ Imagine That, where she starred opposite of Eddie Murphy. Prior to that performance, Shahidi made guest appearances in several television shows including Cold Case, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Lie to Me.

Following that performance, Shahidi in a handful of other films like Salt, Unthinkable, Rip City, Butter, and Alex Cross.

2012 – 2013

In 2012 Shahidi landed her first starring role in the television series The First Family as Chloe Johnson. Shahidi appeared in 23 of the 36 total episodes. Unfortunately, the show was canceled after just two seasons. However, Shahidi proved she was not a forgettable face. She also landed small guest roles on Scandal, Bad Teacher, and The Fosters.

2014 – 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bay16PtAQu8/?hl=en&taken-by=yarashahidi

2014 proved to be an amazing year for Shahidi. In September 2014, Shahidi starred in ABC’s prime-time comedy Black-ish as 14-year-old Zoey Johnson. In December of the same year, she won an NAACP Image Award in the category of ‘Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy’.

In 2016, she signed to model with New York’s Women Management modeling agency, hoping to increase the visibility of women of color. In 2016 she also became the face of Aeropostale. Shahidi also has been featured on the cover of Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Teen Vogue.

In 2017 Shahidi announced she would continue her role as Zoey Johnson in her characters own spin-off show Grown-ish. The news couldn’t have been any better considering that in the summer of 2017, Shahidi also announced she’d be attending Harvard University with fellow incredible teen Malia Obama.

Grown-ish starts in January 2018 and looks to be just the beginning of the great things to come for Shahidi. Congrats on all the accomplishments, Yara!

2018

18 years old Yara Shahidi is not going to compromise College for her acting career; her statement ‘Hollywood Isn’t Moving Anywhere.’