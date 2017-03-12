Remember that stomach-dropping moment of suspense when you asked a high school teacher for a college recommendation letter?

“I hope they say yes.”

“I hope they like me.”

“I hope they literally even know who I am.”

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi surpassed all of that with a recommendation letter from former first-lady Michelle Obama herself, which is sure to get her into all of the Ivy Leagues she wants (she has her eye on Harvard.)

Yara and Michelle know each other from such casual events as Glamour’s International Day of the Girl, and other activist and speaking opportunities.

In an interview with W Magazine, Yara talked about her relationship with the former first lady, who in addition to her recommendation gave her a back-rub before her AP exams. (Honestly, my mental health would be so much better if Michelle could give me a back-rub each morning.)

The recommendation is also super deserved. In addition to acting on Black-ish, Yara is an activist, working on everything from involving more women in STEM to diversifying the modeling industry.

Yara also plans to defer for a year before embarking on her college career. “I know so many people that are deferring,” she said. “It will give me an opportunity to work…to have a year to focus on work and to focus on specified interests will be nice before I pick a career and choose what I want to study.”

You know who else is derring for a year?

Here’s hoping Yara and Malia Obama go to Harvard together and grace us with their best friendship on every social platform imaginable.