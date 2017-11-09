Romon Sosa and Maria were married for six years until she wanted a divorce. Instead of waiting for the divorce to be legally official Maria decided to take matters into her own hands and hired a hitman to murder Romon.

According to Fox 5 DC, Maria paid $2,000 for the hitman to kill her husband. But little did she know that the hitman knew her husband Romon and was actually one of his friends. How she doesn’t know who her husband’s friends are after six years of marriage is beyond me.

When the hitman realized he knew Romon he decided to not kill him but rather tell him what his wife was planning. With the information and he went to authorities to devise a plan to take down his blood seeking wife.

The plan was for his to stage his own murder so the hitman can send the pictures to Maria and “confirm” his death. From there the authorities did their job and arrested Maria. She is now serving 20 years in prison for the crime.

I guess a divorce wasn’t good enough for Maria.