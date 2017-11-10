VIEW GALLERY

83 undergraduate students at Ohio State have been accused of cheating in their business class by using GroupMe. If you are a college student you probably have GroupMe with a handful of group messages for class projects. It’s a necessary app when you’re in high education.

The Ohio State’s Committee on Academic Misconduct said that the students violated the school’s student conduct code. The charges the students are facing include working together on graded assignments when the assignments were individual work. The punishments can range from a formal reprimanding to expulsion from the university. The students can also face grade penalties.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the professor filed a complaint in April believing that students who were enrolled in a Fisher College of Business course were cheating. An Ohio State spokesman, Ben Johnson, said that students can share due dates of assignments and help each other, but sharing test exams answers is cheating not helping.

Based on what the allegations and the spokesman are saying the students shared answers to formal tests or quizzes in a GroupMe group message. Yikes.