As much as brands may strive for their content to go viral, it’s near-impossible to guess what will catch the internet’s fancy each week. Last week it was a disapproving Terry Crews debit card. This week it is a long-legged six-foot teddy bear threatening to wake people from their slumber at 3 a.m. in a cold sweat.

Twitter user @cooltonedcutie unearthed a series of photos and reviews of the bear from Amazon this week, and people cannot stop laughing at the reactions.

The JoyFay Giant Teddy Bear boasts that it is a massive 6.5 feet in length and 18 pounds, a perfect Valentine’s or holiday gift. The only problem is, well, the distribution of that size.

“I was expecting a the bear to be huge because it’s 6.5 ft right? No, all of its height is from its legs and the legs are longer than its upper body,” one reviewer wrote.

“The legs are like 4 feet long making the bear look like a creepy gumby thing,” another added.

“Where the emphasis is lacking is in the giant pendulous legs that haunt the lower two thirds of this stuffed freak bear. It appears to be some sort of bipedal giraffe bear hybrid.”

https://twitter.com/cooltonedcutie/status/928706725582028800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teenvogue.com%2Fstory%2Finternet-reacts-giant-teddy-bear-amazon

The teddy long legs has quickly become this week’s wholesome and hilarious viral joke, racking up 200,000 likes and half as many retweets.

https://twitter.com/cooltonedcutie/status/928793319068409856

Order now and you get a free gift pic.twitter.com/Mk5Zwuihci — puzzler (@c_puzzler) November 10, 2017

Or… pic.twitter.com/6MVEkV0tLo — Kits Fool and 1000s of others (@kitzfuhel) November 10, 2017

When it’s laying on the bed pic.twitter.com/aZZbbDXrWm — I’m baby (@bad_multitasker) November 10, 2017

Still, the bear does have its defenders.

“You conclude that the legs are long,” co-founder Nikola Matic told Gizmodo. “Long compared to what? Is it long compared to what you would have in your mind what traditional small teddy bears should be like? People just assume that they’re right because it’s like that.”

There are also some Twitter users who are staunch advocates of the bear.

Y'all need to leave that teddy bear with the long ass legs alone none of us are perfect goodnight everyone — yc (@yc) November 10, 2017

@MorganNotMegan I had to console him after he saw this thread. He didn't choose this life pic.twitter.com/elbtvNr6nH — RVA Coffee Stain (@RVACoffeeStain) November 10, 2017

i'm abt to drop $100 on that bear w 4 ft long legs i can't stop fucking CRYING — clara 🥰 (@blomviskt) November 10, 2017