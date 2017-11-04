If there’s any fictional character capable of inspiring viewers to close their wallets, it’s the uber-frugal father Julius from Everybody Hates Chris, known for such gems as:

“That’s 49 cent of spilt milk drippin’ all over the table. Somebody gon’ drink this milk!”

“You lost ten dollars? That’s ten dollars worth of dollars!”

“We can barely afford kids; we can’t afford stupid kids.”

Now one woman, Darrel Kennedy, is using Julius’ sternness to inspire her to spend less money. The Twitter user ordered a new debit card from Wells Fargo this week, requesting a disapproving still of actor Terry Crews’ face as her customized picture to deter her from making extravagant purchases (TBH this is as good of a savings plan as any).

Kennedy’s tweet about her innovative saving plan quickly amassed 30,000 likes and nearly half as many retweets — but then Wells Fargo rejected her photo request, turning her amusing anecdote into a full-on viral saga.

ordering a new debit card… pic.twitter.com/3P5kcibkiH — 𝒹𝒶𝓇𝓇𝑒𝓁 𝓀. (@DarrelKennedy) October 31, 2017

They just rejected my request 😭😭 — 𝒹𝒶𝓇𝓇𝑒𝓁 𝓀. (@DarrelKennedy) November 2, 2017

Kennedy urged her Twitter followers to retweet her request and tag Crews to get the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor’s attention. Twitter, naturally, came through.

They rejected my request because they said i needed written approval from @terrycrews😪 Can y'all RT or tag him so a girl can save some 💸💸💸 https://t.co/QdTUIXxQX7 — 𝒹𝒶𝓇𝓇𝑒𝓁 𝓀. (@DarrelKennedy) November 2, 2017

“I approve,” Crews signed off on the tweet with his blessing not an hour later. “Signed, Terry Crews.”

I approve. Signed, Terry Crews https://t.co/IKhgEhzEbT — terry crews (@terrycrews) November 2, 2017

The story has a fairytale ending: Wells Fargo has officially approved the image and expedited the card.

Julius would whole-heartedly approve.