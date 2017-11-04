If there’s any fictional character capable of inspiring viewers to close their wallets, it’s the uber-frugal father Julius from Everybody Hates Chris, known for such gems as:
“That’s 49 cent of spilt milk drippin’ all over the table. Somebody gon’ drink this milk!”
“You lost ten dollars? That’s ten dollars worth of dollars!”
“We can barely afford kids; we can’t afford stupid kids.”
Now one woman, Darrel Kennedy, is using Julius’ sternness to inspire her to spend less money. The Twitter user ordered a new debit card from Wells Fargo this week, requesting a disapproving still of actor Terry Crews’ face as her customized picture to deter her from making extravagant purchases (TBH this is as good of a savings plan as any).
Kennedy’s tweet about her innovative saving plan quickly amassed 30,000 likes and nearly half as many retweets — but then Wells Fargo rejected her photo request, turning her amusing anecdote into a full-on viral saga.
Kennedy urged her Twitter followers to retweet her request and tag Crews to get the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor’s attention. Twitter, naturally, came through.
“I approve,” Crews signed off on the tweet with his blessing not an hour later. “Signed, Terry Crews.”
The story has a fairytale ending: Wells Fargo has officially approved the image and expedited the card.
Julius would whole-heartedly approve.