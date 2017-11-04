Terry Crews Gave A Woman Permission To Use His Face On A Debit Card & We’re Cackling

||

If there’s any fictional character capable of inspiring viewers to close their wallets, it’s the uber-frugal father Julius from Everybody Hates Chris, known for such gems as:

“That’s 49 cent of spilt milk drippin’ all over the table. Somebody gon’ drink this milk!”
“You lost ten dollars? That’s ten dollars worth of dollars!”
“We can barely afford kids; we can’t afford stupid kids.”

Now one woman, Darrel Kennedy, is using Julius’ sternness to inspire her to spend less money. The Twitter user ordered a new debit card from Wells Fargo this week, requesting a disapproving still of actor Terry Crews’ face as her customized picture to deter her from making extravagant purchases (TBH this is as good of a savings plan as any).

Kennedy’s tweet about her innovative saving plan quickly amassed 30,000 likes and nearly half as many retweets — but then Wells Fargo rejected her photo request, turning her amusing anecdote into a full-on viral saga.

ordering a new debit card… pic.twitter.com/3P5kcibkiH

— 𝒹𝒶𝓇𝓇𝑒𝓁 𝓀. (@DarrelKennedy) October 31, 2017

They just rejected my request 😭😭

— 𝒹𝒶𝓇𝓇𝑒𝓁 𝓀. (@DarrelKennedy) November 2, 2017

Kennedy urged her Twitter followers to retweet her request and tag Crews to get the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor’s attention. Twitter, naturally, came through.

They rejected my request because they said i needed written approval from @terrycrews😪 Can y'all RT or tag him so a girl can save some 💸💸💸 https://t.co/QdTUIXxQX7

— 𝒹𝒶𝓇𝓇𝑒𝓁 𝓀. (@DarrelKennedy) November 2, 2017

“I approve,” Crews signed off on the tweet with his blessing not an hour later. “Signed, Terry Crews.”

I approve. Signed, Terry Crews https://t.co/IKhgEhzEbT

— terry crews (@terrycrews) November 2, 2017

The story has a fairytale ending: Wells Fargo has officially approved the image and expedited the card.

Julius would whole-heartedly approve.

Dr. Thomas Gilovich Consumer Psychology Study Full Details

Fenty Beauty Earnings: Sales Figures & Must-See Details

Mean Girls Day, Cast Donations: Must-See Videos & Details

Read More:
Newscredit card
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Molly ThomsonCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Writer. Boxed mac & cheese aficionado. I tried to start a girl-band when I was 12.
  • 10614935101348454