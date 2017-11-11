Twitter made the controversial announcement that it would be rolling out 280 characters for all of its users this week, and it didn’t stop there. Drunk on characters, the company also decided to throw more letters at its display names, doubling the possibilities for its confused users.

“Starting today, your Twitter display name can be up to 50 characters in length,” the company tweeted on November 9. “Go ahead, add that middle name or even a few more emojis.”

Starting today, your Twitter display name can be up to 50 characters in length! Go ahead, add that middle name or even a few more emojis. https://t.co/QBxx9Hnn1j — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 10, 2017

The “display name” is not the username, or the words following the @ symbol, but rather the bolded words people change for Halloween to be extra festive.

Of course, being Twitter, users weren’t quick to applaud the company’s sudden inclination towards verbosity. Several accounts decided to employ the extra characters to make a statement about what they really want the platform to change. (Namely, the verified Nazi accounts and the high volume of trolls that use the app to harass marginalized groups).

OK https://t.co/3tDk4l7Ejq — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017

Others just flatly rejected the change. Roxane Gay, for one, is not interested.

twitter's product prioritization is like when you have super important shit to do but it's too stressful to deal so you procrastinate by doing everything else — Tracy Chou 👩🏻‍💻 (@triketora) November 10, 2017

nah — roxane gay (@rgay) November 10, 2017

While most people on my Twitter feed have yet to embrace the extra characters in their display names, a chosen few are appreciative of the change. One user suggested it as an opportunity to include preferred pronouns.

Need something to put in those 50 characters for your Twitter display name? How about your pronouns? — Steve Streza (@SteveStreza) November 10, 2017

And at least one person is finally, finally feeling accepted.

Omg finally my full name! — Mary Ann Georgantopoulos (@marygeorgant) November 10, 2017