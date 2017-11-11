Twitter made the controversial announcement that it would be rolling out 280 characters for all of its users this week, and it didn’t stop there. Drunk on characters, the company also decided to throw more letters at its display names, doubling the possibilities for its confused users.
“Starting today, your Twitter display name can be up to 50 characters in length,” the company tweeted on November 9. “Go ahead, add that middle name or even a few more emojis.”
The “display name” is not the username, or the words following the @ symbol, but rather the bolded words people change for Halloween to be extra festive.
Of course, being Twitter, users weren’t quick to applaud the company’s sudden inclination towards verbosity. Several accounts decided to employ the extra characters to make a statement about what they really want the platform to change. (Namely, the verified Nazi accounts and the high volume of trolls that use the app to harass marginalized groups).
Others just flatly rejected the change. Roxane Gay, for one, is not interested.
https://twitter.com/jmorse_/status/928791301079810049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fmashable.com%2F2017%2F11%2F09%2Ftwitter-50-character-display-name%2F
While most people on my Twitter feed have yet to embrace the extra characters in their display names, a chosen few are appreciative of the change. One user suggested it as an opportunity to include preferred pronouns.
And at least one person is finally, finally feeling accepted.