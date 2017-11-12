Gal Gadot’s name has become synonymous with her character Wonder Woman this year, the title heroine of the film that grossed a measly $800 million at the box office. Now, the actress is reportedly using that power and privilege for good.

Gadot is reportedly refusing to star in future Wonder Woman installments if producer Brett Ratner continues to be in any way associated with the franchise, Page Six reports.

Warner Bros. has already cut ties with the high-power producer in light of the six women who publicly accused him of sexual harassment or misconduct, the L.A. Times reports, opting not to renew its production deal with Ratner’s co-owned RatPac-Dune Entertainment.

High-profile actress Olivia Munn is among the women who spoke out about Ratner’s misconduct, and Ellen Page also came forward, penning a disturbing Facebook post accusing the filmmaker of outing her against her will to her X-Men: The Last Stand co-stars 12 years ago.

An unnamed source reportedly told Page Six that Gadot is “tough and stands by her principles,” and felt she had to stand up for the women’s empowerment portrayed in the franchise.

“She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women.”

The actress recently backed out of a dinner where she was supposed to present Ratner with an award, the outlet reports, and she took to Instagram last month in light of the Weinstein allegations, promising that she stands by “all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out.”