The list of imaginary Pepsi flavors I would rather sample than Salted Caramel include Buttered Popcorn, Cotton Candy, and Filet Mignon.

Still, because it’s 2017 and the word “normal” has become a faint memory to cling to like a lost loved one’s sweater, the former Kendall Jenner-partners are debuting a brand-new flavor that sounds much better suited to baked goods.

“Salted Caramel is a popular flavor that consumers are looking for — and delighted to find — especially during the holidays,” Chad Stubbs, VP of marketing, told Today. “We see it across food and beverages, from yogurt, to bagels, to tea!”

While my self-loathing has not yet reached the levels required for me to purchase this beverage, the staff at Today tried it, and stand in defense of the bizarre concoction.

“Pepsi Salted Caramel isn’t yucky,” lifestyle editor Shane Lou said. “On the contrary, it’s not bad at all. The caramel flavor isn’t strong, but it’s apparent enough that it’ll give you a sweet aftertaste. If Pepsi is your cola of choice, it’s worth giving the salted caramel flavor a shot.”

The tasters also agree that the salt flavor is, blessedly, missing.

Reactions to the beverage online are split, though many who have dared to try Pepsi Salted Caramel are pleasantly surprised by how spit-out-in-the-nearest-sink-or-pavement disgusting it isn’t.

Why would anyone want to drink Salted Caramel Pepsi? 😷 — Megan ★ Jameson (@megan_jameson) November 12, 2017

Salted caramel Pepsi tastes pretty good honestly. — Mint Sergal (@minty_sloth) November 12, 2017

Someone please buy me a salted caramel Pepsi because I have an insatiable desire to taste it but am also still clinging to what little dignity I have left & the thought of buying one feels like giving up? — Lauren Ann Brickman (@LaurenABrickman) November 12, 2017