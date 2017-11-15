Right now you probably are being a sent a link to click on a $200 Foot Locker gift card. Your finger hovers over the link thinking, “is this a scam? But what if it isn’t and I get a free gift card.” So you click on the link. You get your own code and told you just need five people to open it, so easy! You send the link to every person you have on your phone.

Well, it’s a scam.

Sorry, no free shoes or gift card for you.

https://twitter.com/KongKreed/status/930902347273986048

This is not a valid offer. This site is not affiliated with Foot Locker. We are aware and are investigating at this time. — Foot Locker (@footlocker) November 15, 2017

Obviously, people are upset that the link is fake. We just want free shoes!

Me after sending 900 Foot Locker "gift cards" to everyone I've ever met and plotting my new shoe wardrobe only to find out that it's a SCAM! pic.twitter.com/LqC3IoTfcj — College Candy (@CollegeCandy) November 15, 2017

Damn footlocker really be playing wid my emotions — RonnieVelasquez (@TheRonnie45) November 15, 2017

https://twitter.com/NickaDhillon54/status/930902168739004416

https://twitter.com/thesavway/status/930902078507057154

GET A FOOT LOCKER $200 CARD IS TRENDING AND WHEN I SAW WHY I WAS SHOOK — is veggietales a religion (@zachmongrel32) November 15, 2017

Foot Locker said they are investigating the scam. The site doesn’t ask for any personal information like your credit card. It only asks for your full name. Jumping to conclusions I think the site is paid through clicks and well, lots of people are clicking on their site now.

We all played ourselves. Maybe Foot Locker will reward us with free $200 gift cards anyways. It’s wishful thinking.