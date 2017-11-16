VIEW GALLERY

The holiday season is approaching which means that Card Against Humanity, an adult card game, hilarious holiday campaign is here. But this year’s funny campaign is actually doing some good depending on where you stand politically.

It’s called “Cards Against Humanity Saves America.” The card game purchased a plot of land on the American-Mexican border that will prevent President Trump from completing his wall.

Cards Against Humanity has a law firm on retainer that specializes in eminent domain. So if the card game and the president go head to head it will cost the president a ton of time and money to build the wall.

“Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built,” reads the full statement.

Customers could support Card Against Humanity’s political move by purchasing a piece of the land for just $15. They would also receive six surprise gifts in December with a purchase. The promotion is sold out at the moment.

Now we wait for Trump to inevitably tweet about this.