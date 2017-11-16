The rapper Lil Peep, 21, unexpectantly passed away early this morning. He played his last show a few hours earlier on Wednesday night at The Rock in Tucson. His tour was scheduled to end tomorrow November 17.
According to The Fader, Peep’s manager Chase Ortega tweeted the news, “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother fuck” As of right now Chase’s Twitter is private.
Details about how Peep died have yet to be known to the public, but many are speculating he overdosed on something. Lil Peep was always vocal about his struggle with depression, drugs and suicide.
Musicians everywhere are tweeting their condolences and mourning Lil Peep.
https://twitter.com/iLoveMakonnen5D/status/931078822560129024
His ex Bella Thorne posted an emotional video on her Instagram story after hearing about his death. She also tweeted about it.
Sarah Stennett, CEO of Firth Access Entertainment, who was partnered with Peep said that they are also shocked by his passing.
“I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life. She is truly grateful to the fans and the people who have supported and loved him,” Stennett told The Fader.