The rapper Lil Peep, 21, unexpectantly passed away early this morning. He played his last show a few hours earlier on Wednesday night at The Rock in Tucson. His tour was scheduled to end tomorrow November 17.

According to The Fader, Peep’s manager Chase Ortega tweeted the news, “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother fuck” As of right now Chase’s Twitter is private.

Details about how Peep died have yet to be known to the public, but many are speculating he overdosed on something. Lil Peep was always vocal about his struggle with depression, drugs and suicide.

Musicians everywhere are tweeting their condolences and mourning Lil Peep.

https://twitter.com/iLoveMakonnen5D/status/931078822560129024

R.I.P Lil Peep Dawg — underdog (@lilyachty) November 16, 2017

I remember Lil peep telling me he is against the sexual abuse of women and people in the music industry… I will continue to push his vision thank you – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) November 16, 2017

in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017

peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man — dip ⚡️ (@diplo) November 16, 2017

lil peep passing is such a tragedy. i remember hearing him for the first time and being so enthralled. love to all his family, friends and fans. we have lost something special. R.I.P. — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) November 16, 2017

So young. So sad. RIP @Lilpeep — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) November 16, 2017

Seeing the news of Lil Peep is so desperately sad — Sam Smith (@samsmith) November 16, 2017

tragic about Lil Peep. 1st time i saw this vid, I got chills. + flashes of what the future of gtr music might b https://t.co/w0XyM3HjuW via — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) November 16, 2017

I cant even believe this. We were just talking last week about working on a song together and now you’re gone. You will be missed, R.I.P. @Lilpeep 😪 pic.twitter.com/GQRJe8Vck0 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 16, 2017

His ex Bella Thorne posted an emotional video on her Instagram story after hearing about his death. She also tweeted about it.

Fuck I don't know what to say — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) November 16, 2017

Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn't do your greatness justice — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) November 16, 2017

Sarah Stennett, CEO of Firth Access Entertainment, who was partnered with Peep said that they are also shocked by his passing.

“I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life. She is truly grateful to the fans and the people who have supported and loved him,” Stennett told The Fader.