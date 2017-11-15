VIEW GALLERY

Many moons ago Bella Thorne was a child actress on Disney Channel. She was a cute redhead whose on-screen BFF was Zendaya. Then one day Bella woke up and screamed, “Mom this is your dream, not mine!” And now Bella looks like someone who is doing whatever the hell she wants because she was never given the freedom to do so until now.

Because of that Bella had become everyone’s favorite star to criticize. Everything is being scrutinized, from her questionable fashion choices to her many boyfriend *cough* Scott Disick *cough*.

What started out as an innocent tweet from YouTuber Alissa Violet, who just wanted to share some fire selfies, has turned into a Bella drag session. People realized that Alissa and Bella look like twins.

Damn I look good pic.twitter.com/WPHy8EnqKe — Alissa Violet (@AlissaViolet) November 13, 2017

Do you want the sauce in the salad? Or the sauce on the side? pic.twitter.com/cfYbqqfPms — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) November 4, 2017

So now they are dragging Bella saying this is what should would look like if she was “normal” and not on drugs.

This is a two-part burn, which makes it more hilarious and mean.

Bella Thorne pic.twitter.com/FPaS9YyWHo — Tay Keith Wrap These Presents Up 🎁 (@ImnotRaheem) November 14, 2017

Except make her hygienic pic.twitter.com/eTiBF6MzBk — Tay Keith Wrap These Presents Up 🎁 (@ImnotRaheem) November 14, 2017

Twitter was ruthless. Nothing was safe, not even her Disney Channel squeaky clean past.

https://twitter.com/cryingfetish/status/930098751649271808

Most of the drags were treating Alissa’s pictures as real photos of Bella from an alternative universe.

https://twitter.com/_OnceYouGoBlack/status/930798710010863616

How do you look more like Bella Thorne than Bella Thorne? https://t.co/6xiocXIb35 — 𝓳𝓪𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓬𝓮 (@JavonceK) November 15, 2017

https://twitter.com/RodriguezDaGod/status/930483066027630592

https://twitter.com/HvrrisonFX/status/930171535133986818

I literally thought this was Bella Thorne making a miraculous comeback https://t.co/yJyXlBmnuS — Briana Lacuesta (@blacuesta) November 15, 2017

conspiracy theory: bella thorne’s personalities split and are now two different people — aj (@ajxsbxrn) November 15, 2017

you make bella thorne look like the walmart version of bella thorne https://t.co/ez31q399gJ — anahi🗡 (@an9hl) November 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/sophxthompson/status/930429605072265217

The two stars look uncannily alike. Even Bella agrees.

Yeah I could see it https://t.co/COKgVZPk8B — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) November 12, 2017

Looks like we have ourselves a Hollywood doppelganger.