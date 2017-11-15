Many moons ago Bella Thorne was a child actress on Disney Channel. She was a cute redhead whose on-screen BFF was Zendaya. Then one day Bella woke up and screamed, “Mom this is your dream, not mine!” And now Bella looks like someone who is doing whatever the hell she wants because she was never given the freedom to do so until now.
Because of that Bella had become everyone’s favorite star to criticize. Everything is being scrutinized, from her questionable fashion choices to her many boyfriend *cough* Scott Disick *cough*.
What started out as an innocent tweet from YouTuber Alissa Violet, who just wanted to share some fire selfies, has turned into a Bella drag session. People realized that Alissa and Bella look like twins.
So now they are dragging Bella saying this is what should would look like if she was “normal” and not on drugs.
This is a two-part burn, which makes it more hilarious and mean.
Twitter was ruthless. Nothing was safe, not even her Disney Channel squeaky clean past.
https://twitter.com/cryingfetish/status/930098751649271808
Most of the drags were treating Alissa’s pictures as real photos of Bella from an alternative universe.
https://twitter.com/_OnceYouGoBlack/status/930798710010863616
https://twitter.com/RodriguezDaGod/status/930483066027630592
https://twitter.com/HvrrisonFX/status/930171535133986818
https://twitter.com/sophxthompson/status/930429605072265217
The two stars look uncannily alike. Even Bella agrees.
Looks like we have ourselves a Hollywood doppelganger.