CBS reported that as of right now 22 people are suing NutriBullet claiming that the blender malfunctioned and caused serious injuries. The injuries range from burns to lacerations.

The malfunctioning is causing the NutriBullet to heat up inside the canister and explode from the pressure. That’s what happened to one plaintiff, Sheryl Utal. When it exploded she suffered second-degree burns and said that she was hit on her arms, chest and face and that it felt like she was “on fire.”

Other plaintiffs are claiming that the blade started spinning before they finished assembling the blender. Many have suffered deep lacerations and one plaintiff says they severed their finger. Another interesting thing that the plaintiffs are claiming is that the malfunction and explosion happened within 15 to 20 seconds of the NutriBullet being turned on.

NutriBullet is standing by their product and is saying that it was a user malfunction. They are looking into the malfunction, but aren’t saying it was the product’s fault. Their lawyer, Mark Suzomoto, said that is impossible for the NutriBullet to create that much friction, enough to explode, within 20 seconds or less.