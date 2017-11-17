VIEW GALLERY

If you were unaware the rapper Macklemore has a pretty eclectic art collection. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Macklemore shared that he has a pretty risque painting of Justin Bieber.

While on Etsy, he purchased a naked painting of Bieber who is sexually aroused with some breakfast food. Beiber is standing naked with a stack of pancakes balanced on his boner. If that wasn’t enough he also has maple syrup running down his chest.

Newly released breakfast nude of Justin Bieber in Bora Bora #WhatDoYouPeen #pancake pic.twitter.com/bgEb8x2XQ5 — Dan Lacey (@PainterPancakes) October 8, 2015

A year later we finally have more answers regarding Macklemore’s NSFW Bieber artwork. On What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Andy asked Macklemore if Bieber ever asked about the painting.

Macklemore said that the Biebs has never asked about the painting. He originally bought it for a white elephant gift party, but no one took it home with them, shocking. So he embraced it and actually hung the painting up in his house.

“So it goes right above my bed and whenever I’m with my wife intimately, I can always stare at it if I want to control my orgasm, just slow it down,” he told Cohen with a straight face.

It’s hard to tell if Macklemore is joking or not considering he says it so matter of factly and with a straight face. Maybe the naked Bieber painting actually does hang directly above Macklemore’s bed.