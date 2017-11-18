Starbucks has released its new holiday drink flavors, and with them a festive line of tumblers with a wholly unexpected color palate: millennial pink.

The collection includes a sequin-clad rose gold tumbler, sparkling silver tumblers reminiscent of tinsel, and soft pink tumblers trendy enough to clear a spot on every millennial’s wish list alongside paying off crippling student loans and the alleged omnipresent allure of avocado toast.

PopSugar reported that the collection appeared on shelves November 11, though the Elle Woods-approved cups are not available online yet.

That said, judging by Instagram, these glitzy new tumblers may be worth bundling up for a trip into the frigid air for a Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.

Cheers.