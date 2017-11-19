Lena Dunham Apologizes After Defending A ‘Girls’ Writer Accused Of Rape

Lena Dunham found herself penning another public apology this weekend after denying the merit of sexual assault allegations brought against Girls writer Murray Miller.

Actress Aurora Perrineau went to the police this week with the allegation that Miller raped her in 2012 when she was 17 years old, TheWrap reported. “He was on top of me having sexual intercourse with me. At no time did I consent to any sexual contact with Murray,” Perrineau said in a statement.

Miller has “categorically and vehemently” denied the allegations via his attorney, and on Friday night, Dunham and Girls co-creator Jenni Konner sent a statement to The Hollywood Reporter also denying the actress’ claims.

This was their official, and widely-offending, response to the allegations:

“During the windfall of deeply necessary accusations over the last few months in Hollywood, we have been thrilled to see so many women’s voices heard and dark experiences in this industry justified. It’s a hugely important time of change and, like every feminist in Hollywood and beyond, we celebrate. But during every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets. We believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller. While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year. It is a true shame to add to that number, as outside of Hollywood women still struggle to be believed. We stand by Murray and this is all we’ll be saying about this issue.”

I believe in a lot of things but the first tenet of my politics is to hold up the people who have held me up, who have filled my world with love. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) November 17, 2017

The statement struck many as hypocritical, considering Dunham has purported such messages as “believe women,” and “women don’t lie about rape” in the past.

Things women do lie about: what they ate for lunch. Things women don't lie about: rape. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 4, 2017

Lena Dunham (August): ‘Women don’t lie about rape’ Lena Dunham (Today): Defends GIRLS writer accused of rape 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sJad5WId74 — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) November 18, 2017

Others can’t help but notice that supporting white women accusers but dismissing POC accusers seems to be an all-too-common — and harmful — narrative.

One other thing: The veracity of Black women is again being questioned. Harvey Weinstein said he didn’t do anything to Lupita Nyong’o. Lena Dunham et al, are saying Aurora Perrineau wasn’t raped. Believe women. ALL WOMEN. — Omar Moore (@popcornreel) November 19, 2017

Dunham took to Twitter again the next day (November 18) to apologize for her statement.

“I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend’s situation as it has transpired behind the scenes over the last few months,” she wrote. “I now understand that it was absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement and I am so sorry.”

RAINN reports that only 344 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported, and the reasons for not reporting are often linked to fear of not being believed or fear of retaliation. In publicly dismissing a woman’s alleged sexual assault, Dunham and Konner are using an enormous platform to further rape culture. The narrative that survivors are liars or that they have something to gain by going public with their assaults is prevalent enough, and Dunham’s sweeping statement — even with her retraction — has the power to cast doubt on victims of sexual assault everywhere.