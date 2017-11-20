One of the downsides of being famous is the objectification. A lot of the objectifying can come from fans demanding photos or signatures. After performing at the American Music Awards singer Khalid, 19 tweeted about being groped by a fan.
He said that he just ignored the fan because he doesn’t like “showing anger in front of anyone.” Khalid also made a point to say that this is sexual assault and harassment. A lot of people think sexual assault is just rape, but that isn’t true.
Khalid was sure to note that this one bad interaction with a fan isn’t going to keep him from future fan interactions.
A few hours later he tweeted that people are blowing his tweets out of proportion.
Being groped is never acceptable. Taylor Swift recently won a lawsuit about being groped at a meet and greet. Actor Terry Crews has come forward about being groped by well-known Hollywood agent Adam Venit.
If it’s not consensual then keep your hands to yourself.