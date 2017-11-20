VIEW GALLERY

One of the downsides of being famous is the objectification. A lot of the objectifying can come from fans demanding photos or signatures. After performing at the American Music Awards singer Khalid, 19 tweeted about being groped by a fan.

lol I go to talk to a fan and she grabs my ass, how fuckin old are we??? — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

I love interacting and talking to fans but I also love respecting others so don’t disrespect me when I’m being nice — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

He said that he just ignored the fan because he doesn’t like “showing anger in front of anyone.” Khalid also made a point to say that this is sexual assault and harassment. A lot of people think sexual assault is just rape, but that isn’t true.

sexual assault/harassment happens on both ends and you’re right. It’s unacceptable https://t.co/zkqRi3j3De — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

spoke about it bc it can happen to anybody! https://t.co/oigeuFyCYE — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

Khalid was sure to note that this one bad interaction with a fan isn’t going to keep him from future fan interactions.

One shitty person isn’t going to keep me away from anybody, I️ really love u guys https://t.co/8pmQBMLade — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

A few hours later he tweeted that people are blowing his tweets out of proportion.

People make shit waaaaay bigger than what it is lol — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

I don’t want someone grabbing on me that I don’t know lol some people are weird — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 20, 2017

Being groped is never acceptable. Taylor Swift recently won a lawsuit about being groped at a meet and greet. Actor Terry Crews has come forward about being groped by well-known Hollywood agent Adam Venit.

If it’s not consensual then keep your hands to yourself.