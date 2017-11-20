VIEW GALLERY

Khloe Kardashian decided to give her fans a sneak peak of what will be on her Thanksgiving table and let’s just say it sounds delicious.

The reality star will be hosting Thanksgiving in Cleveland for the second year in a row with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Khloe actually cooks everything herself! “Last year was the first time I did it completely on my own and I was really proud of myself for accomplishing it all,” she posted on her website. “I did it! And seeing everybody go back for seconds made me even happier! It lets you know they really like the food.”

“I usually host Thanksgiving every year, but my sisters and my mom would bring a few dishes to help me out in the kitchen,” Kardashian continued. “But now being in Cleveland, I have to do everything on my own.”

So, what’s on the Kardashian menu this year? Turkey (obviously!), sweet potato souffle, wings, sweet creamed corn, greens with smoked turkey, mac and cheese, corn bread, gravy and stuffing. Yum.

Last year, Khloe revealed that she was incredibly nervous about making stuffing since she had never made it before. “I just don’t really get stuffing,” she wrote. “I mean why would I eat wet, stale bread? LOL. All of the recipes I Googled have bacon in them though so, since I don’t eat pork, I’m going to have to do some tweaks. So I don’t know how it’s going to turn out!”

Well, it must of turned out pretty good since she’s whipping it up again!

Khloe will also be serving some mouth-watering desserts like apple pie, pumpkin pie, cinnamon buns and cookies.

“I love it and I’m really looking forward to doing it again this year,” she said. “I hope you all have a beautiful day with the ones you love!”

Khloe will definitely be busy this Thanksgiving and she sounds like she really has quite the passion for cooking. But more importantly, how do we get an invitation to the Kardashian festivities in Cleveland?