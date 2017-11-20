VIEW GALLERY

There has been a ton of speculation surrounding Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy. Is she or isn’t she? Boy or girl? There are so many questions and the ambiguity has spawned debates about potential names, edited paparazzi pics and tons of TV denials thanks to Kim Kardashian.

Well, it looks like the rumors aren’t stopping anytime soon. The latest theory is that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is pregnant with twins.

Jenner, who is having her first child with rapper Travis Scott, hasn’t confirmed any of the talk, but fans are pointing to a few indicators from her social media posts and taking certain themes as clues or hints as to her alleged pregnancy.

Some followers think the signs are all over her face… literally.

“She can hide her belly but she can’t hide her face,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “This girl is pregnant with twins.”

This could be true, though generally there doesn’t seem to be some sort of hard-and-fast correlation between facial features and twins.

A clearer sign could be the colors and nature of Jenner’s Instagram posts.

Fans have noticed that Jenner tends to be focusing on two different colors: pink and blue.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaCzq1ilr6a/?taken-by=kyliejenner

Generally, these colors tend to determine or factor into the gender of a baby. While most of her fans have been assuming that these were clues as to whether she was having a girl or a boy, some are saying that she could actually be having both, hence why there’ve been images using pink AND blue.

No matter whether she’s having twins or triplets, it doesn’t seem as though Kylie Jenner’s going to say a damn thing until she’s good and ready, and that’s totally within her rights. Until then, we’ll be speculating, but for now, we’re thinking it’s a little bit too early and ambiguous to start counting on two new additions to the Kardashian/Jenner fam.