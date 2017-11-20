VIEW GALLERY

Thanksgiving is a time for food, family and friends, but there’s also one unexpected perk of the holiday: the nail art.

For any nail addicts, Thanksgiving means a chance to explore otherwise unexplored colors and designs. You can play it up with maroons, browns, oranges and turkey-inspired animations. When else could you do that without looking bizarre? It’s a perfect opportunity to do something a little bit out of the box.

And don’t worry if you’re not a pro. A lot of nail art can be really intimidating, especially if you can’t even master a French tip. There are plenty of actual, paid professionals out there. Just make sure to tip generously.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbmKdPXDE3t/?tagged=thanksgivingnails

Fortunately, Instagram is a treasure trove of nail art inspo. There are so many talented artists on social media and their work is an amazing starting point for your next awe-striking mani. What else do you have to be thankful for?

Be cautious when choosing a nail tech and make sure to check out their reviews. It’s also good to go into any appointment with a clear idea of what you want in mind. These pics can help you form that idea and avoid looking like a fool at your Thanksgiving family dinner.

Turns out Thanksgiving can be good for more than home-cooked meals and family reunions. It’s just another excuse to slay!