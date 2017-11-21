After Halloween, the holidays have officially begun and we can all begin celebrating the last few months of the year by feasting, reuniting with the fam and scoring some major shopping deals. There’s no time like Black Friday to cop a serious discount, especially as we get ready to gift everyone on our list. If you’ve been carefully guarding your wallet all year, now’s the time to bring out the cards.

Waking up at 5:00 A.M. after Thanksgiving dinner and hustling to the mall to beat the lines isn’t always for everyone, so we’ve included some of the best online deals. Check the list to see which of your favorite retailers is dishing out sales.

Best Buy

The tech retailer is having deals every week leading up to Black Friday. Doors open at 5:00 P.M. on Thanksgiving, and you can score deals on items like the Samsung Ultra HD TV, Samsung Chromebook and iPad Mini 4.

SOKO GLAM

Get 30% off sitewide with promo code SOKO17. For purchases $75 and up, get a free SOKO GLAM swag. Sale begins on the 23 and ends on the 27.

Staples

Not just a store for school supplies, Staples is lowering prices on technology, and you can score iPads, Amazon devices and printers for cheap.

Target

If you have a REDcard, you can get early access to select deals on the 22. On Black Friday, you can get major savings on various pieces of technology, from Beats headphones and the Westinghouse TV to polaroid cameras.

Walmart

Doors open at 6:00 P.M. on the 23, and you can score discounts on items like the iPhone 6, a hoverboard, iPad 5th generation and Element Class Smart TV.

Whole Foods

This might be the first time you’ll head to Whole Foods without the intention of buying groceries. Ever since Amazon bought Whole Foods, the two will be merging for Black Friday steals. If you go to set locations with pop-up shops, you can get everything from the Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite and Fire Tablet for less.