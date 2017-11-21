Jennifer Lawrence is well-known for so many things. She’s an incredibly talented, award-winning actress with a hilarious sense of humor and a tendency to fall anytime, anywhere. She’s one of the biggest names in the industry right now. In 2014, just as Lawrence finished her ascent to the top of Hollywood, she had to go through a nightmare, one that seemed to nearly topple her otherwise picture-perfect status.

Lawrence fell victim to the infamous “Fappening,” a major leak of celebrity nudes, with its victims including Lea Michele, Victoria Justice and Gabrielle Union.

When it happened, Lawrence spoke out in very brief terms, calling the hack “disgusting” and saying that her privacy had been breached. She called it a “sex crime” and even took a step back out of the spotlight for a bit.

Now, Jennifer Lawrence is finally opening up in detail about what she went through in the wake of the leak.

“When the hacking thing happened, it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put it into words,” she told The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter Podcast. “I think that I’m still actually processing it. When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute to minute. It was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones [photos] every hour or so.”

She continued, discussing the effects of the horrifying situation on her life and her outlook on being in the public eye.

“I feel like I got gang-banged by the fucking planet. Like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”

Lawrence said that her most emotional moment came after a person told her that she was still a “good role model” for young women after the leak. “[I] couldn’t believe that someone still felt that way after what happened,” Lawrence said.

That person was absolutely right. Jennifer Lawrence isn’t perfect, but she’s still a hard-working and extremely talented actress, with her career serving as inspiration for so many aspiring artists. She’s well-known and deservedly so, despite the breach of her privacy. Though this incident almost broke her, it’s fortunate that it didn’t because Jennifer Lawrence still has so much more good work to do.