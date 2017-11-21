VIEW GALLERY

Just when you started getting used to seeing Jelena back together, this happens. Katy Perry and The Weeknd were seen together at Hollywood restaurant. That’s just begging for some rumors. Let’s try to dig a little deeper.

Photos of the two began circulating after they were seen together at an Italian restaurant. According to Glamour, they arrived in separate cars but didn’t leave at midnight. This isn’t even their first appearance together. They also hung out at the Delilah club, a popular lounge and supper club for celebrities and rich folk.

Monday Night Fun! Katy Perry and The Weeknd Grab Dinner Together in West Hollywood – https://t.co/8XmmdHTDhE https://t.co/Mg3LwBQY24 @katyperry pic.twitter.com/9rijclxIxq — katy perry News (@iKattyperryNews) November 21, 2017

Are they actually dating or is this a hint for a musical collaboration? As much as I’d like to pin it on the latter, the timing is just suspicious. Considering how Jelena is back, I wouldn’t be surprised if The Weeknd wanted to get back together with Bella Hadid. He’s even been seen with Justin Bieber‘s old ex, Yovana Ventura.

But hey, maybe we’re all jumping the gun here? We all thought Taylor Swift and Drake were dating last year when it was really just them hashing out some music. Regardless if his meetup with Katy Perry is for a collaboration or a spark of romance, I’m just going to sit back and watch the show. I’m all for more drama this holiday season.