Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez getting back together have caused Jelena fans pure joy and the rest of us a massive headache. The two former flames got back together right after Selena Gomez broke up with her now ex-boyfriend The Weeknd. And to make matters messier The Weekend was spotted with one of Justin Bieber‘s exes this weekend, Yovanna Ventura.

Jelena getting back together was so quick that it would be safe to assume that The Weeknd was blind sighted or Selena was getting a little too friendly with Justin while they were still dating. But Selena and The Weeknd didn’t seem to have a messy breakup, which left everyone wondering what really went down.

But maybe it wasn’t as friendly of a breakup as we have been led to believe now that The Weeknd and Yovanna were spotted holding hands. According to Us Weekly, the two were holding hands at a party, arrived and left together and were affectionate the whole time.

Yovanna and Justin dated way back in 2014. Like all modern romances, Justin found Yovanna on Instagram and sought her out. But now the model and The Weeknd are reportedly together and people are questioning if it’s directly a jab at Jelena.

Yovanna is 21-years-old and is a model. She has walked many runways during swimwear fashion week and she is also part of Khloe Kardashian’s Good American squad.

