If anyone can take the “ugly” out of “ugly Christmas sweater,” it’s Beyoncé — and she’s here to Upgrade U(r holiday wardrobe).

On Wednesday, the singer artist goddess debuted a “2017 Holiday Capsule” on her Facebook page, featuring not-even-a-little-ugly crewneck sweaters, cozy adult onesies in various colors, seasonal wrapping paper, festive phone cases, and ornaments.

Her Irreplaceable new apparel also has sayings like “Have a Thicc Holiday,” “Holidayoncé” (naturally), “Sis the Season,” and “Slay Bells.” Her Bee Yoncé ornament (featuring a bee with a Santa hat), understated Beyoncé Holiday Sweater (which has exactly those words printed on it), and “Best Revenge is Your Wrapping Paper” products are sure to be crowd-pleasers. (Then again, when has the highest-paid woman in the music industry ever had trouble pleasing a crowd?)

https://www.facebook.com/beyonce/posts/10159784105765601

To win your holiday office party, ugly sweater party, or family dinner, get in formation and go here. You’re sure to look ***Flawless.