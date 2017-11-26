Jennifer Lawrence has filmed an average of three movies a year ever since her breakout role in Winter’s Bone in 2010, and now the on-screen archer, shapeshifter, and spacecraft passenger (among other things) is finally ready to take a break.

“I want to get a farm,” she told Elle in a new interview for their November issue. “I want to be, like, milking goats.”

It’s just the kind of on-brand remark — straddling the line between outright bizarre and intensely relatable — that Lawrence has become beloved for during press tours and interviews.

Still, don’t expect to stop seeing her face on movie posters anytime soon: the 27-year-old actress is starring in Red Sparrow as a Russian spy next spring, and she is set to appear in the upcoming biopic about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. (Not to mention the much-anticipated comedy she is writing with BFF Amy Schumer, though its release date is TBD).

Tragically, Lawrence’s time off won’t all consist of goat-milking (petition to film J-Law farming and make it a Netflix documentary, corrupting her relaxation time for the public good): she also plans to immerse herself in activism and work with the anti-corruption nonprofit Represent.us.

Honestly, in 2018, we should all take some time off and just like, milk some goats. It’s as good a solution to the current inherent bleakness of the world as any.