Uma Thurman, like many people, took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to express her gratitude for the positive influences in her life. She also took care that her holiday greetings only went to those who deserve it.

The Kill Bill actress used her Thanksgiving post to call out Harvey Weinstein and his “wicked conspirators,” warning them to “stay tuned.”

“H A P P Y T H A N K S G I V I N G,” she wrote on Thursday. “I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others.”

Then she turned the topic to her much-publicized interview about sexual harassment in Hollywood:

“I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman.”

Thurman accompanied her words with a screenshot from Kill Bill — a movie in which she played The Bride, a former assassin on a mission for calculated revenge. It’s also a movie that Weinstein famously produced.

Celebrities are applauding her statement. Ilana Glazer responded with a series of crown emojis. Cara Delevingne (who has her own allegations against Weinstein) simply wrote “I f-king love you.” Selma Blair replied with “amen.”

All eyes on Uma Thurman. Trust me. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) November 24, 2017

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape by more than 90 women. Thurman responded to an Access Hollywood question last month by saying that she will respond to harassment allegations when she is “less angry,” a response so fiery and powerful that it lit up the Internet for weeks.

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I am not a child and I have learned that when I have spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself,” she said. “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry, and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

Needless to say, we are all ready for her.